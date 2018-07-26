Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Where are your best summer memories? If they are trapped on your smartphone or not quite in the quality you'd like, today the top tech deal of the season is something that should be of interest to every parent or student heading back to school.

Rather than bring your nearly $1,000 smartphone near the lake or pool, a 4K lifeproof and waterproof camera at under $70 today is worth your while.

The Z-Edge WiFi sport action cam is capable of holding its own against the GoPro at a fraction of the cost. It's also incredibly well-rated on Amazon, where it's selling for double the price of the deal I found.

For documenting family memories, outdoor gatherings, sports, scenery and more in 4K quality, let's go beyond your smartphone. In fact, for any moment when you've wanted to mount a camera to you, a helmet, boat, vehicle or other moving object, the Z-Edge 4K Action Cam is my top pick. If you're a licensed scuba diver like myself, this is my go-to on a regular basis.

Click the play button to see the footage we captured.

- 4K Ultra HD Action Cam features INCREDIBLE footage

- Includes TWO rechargeable batteries featuring 90 minutes of playback

- Captures brilliant photos and video with 170-degree wide-angle lens

- Features large touchscreen display on rear of camera

- Control the camera from your Apple or Android smartphone/tablet

- Safe for scuba diving and extreme sports

- Instantly share footage to your social media networks

- Anti-shake technology produces clear shots during intense motion

- WiFi enabled and free app pairs with Apple and Android smartphones and tablets

- Lowest-recorded price today

