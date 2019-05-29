Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

If you've ever seen me discuss airfare bargains before, you've likely heard me go on one of these two rants:

Rant no. 1: Other consumer reporters need to stop telling the general public to look for airfare deals on Tuesday. There is little to no evidence to suggest deals are any better on any specific day of the week for airlines. While better deals were available on Tuesdays about 10 years ago, that is no longer the case and those so-called advocates are using outdated data!

Rant no. 2: How many times do you see read headlines like "$28 one-way fare sale today" and then quickly realize there's often not a single cheap flight that's available from our local airport? It's infuriating.

I am here to change that today with three sizable sales that have dropped and a tool to make sure you still find savings today even if one of the airlines below is not servicing your needs.

Frontier Airlines: Frontier is a limited-service airline, similar to Spirit Airlines. It reduced fares across the board today with some prices as low as $15, but those deals are likely not on routes where you are traveling. Still, some of the more popular routes near and through our region are 30% less than they were yesterday — click here for the deals.



Alaska Airlines: Alaska Airlines offers the amenities of a low-cost carrier like Frontier Airlines but with customer service that exceeded that of some full-service carriers in my tests. Alaska Airlines has one-way fares as low as $89 if they are flying to a city that's part of your anticipated travel — click here for the deals.

Air Canada: This is personally one of my favorite airlines, as I fly them two to three times per week. Think of this as Canada's version of Delta Airlines with Southwest-style customer service. Air Canada flies from many major U.S. cities with flights to both Canada and Europe, and flights are up to 30% off off until May 30. Click here for the deals.



Norwegian Airlines: If it is possible for you to get to New York City, Fort Lauderdale, Oakland, California or LAX, you will find fantastic European and Norwegian fares available via this airline from those hubs. Fares today are 18% less than they were this time last week on some major routes. Click here for the deals.

Don't see anything that works for you? Looking for deals available from your favorite departing airport for all major airlines? Click here to find more deals.



And finally, if you have a destination in mind and want to see the lowest prices from various airports to reach your arrival city of choice, click here.

Happy travels!

