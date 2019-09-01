At Metro Diner, On Your Side heard complaints about everything from a bad landscaper to damage from a city dump truck.

Betty Griffin's complaint is with North America's Painting and Collision repair shop.

"I asked if the price will still be the same and he said yes," said Griffin.

In October, Griffin received an estimate to repair her 2004 Toyota 4 Runner, $1,899.

In December, Griffin decided to let the MAACO on Blanding Boulevard make the repairs.

"He said I couldn't get the dent out," she said.

Griffin said the price of her written estimate kept changing.

"It went from $1,800 to $2,534," she said.

Griffin told us she did not approve the changes, as required by Florida's Motor Vehicle repair law.

Griffin said the last increase pushed the cost of her repairs to $2,935, it came after the repair workers broke the window while replacing the quarter panel.

"They busted the glass," she said.

She said now they want her to pay for the new window.

Danny Vazquez runs the MAACO repair shop.

"To repair the vehicle, we purchased a used quarter panel and it came with a cracked glass," said Vazquez. "She was contacted through every step and she approved it."

He said Griffin got confused with the glass and she thought she didn't have to pay for it.

He said the reason the vehicle was brought in was to replace the glass and he thought he would save her some money by replacing the quarter panel with glass already included, but it was cracked.

Vazquez said at this point the only resolution is for Griffin to pay her bill and recover her SUV.

Griffin reacting to the company's statement says, "I did not approve him to do it and I am willing to fight it."

The company has an A rating with the Better Business Bureau. In the past 12 months, there were two complaints, the company's response was acceptable to the BBB, but not to the satisfaction of the consumers.