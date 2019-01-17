JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Families around the first coast are learning the hard way that when something seems 'too good to be true', that usually means it is indeed too good to be true.

More than two dozen families are voicing their frustrations about the local contracting company 'Florida Pools' or 'Florida Pools and More'. They say they've lost thousands of dollars and they're demanding answers.

Since our first investigation aired on the company, the Better Business Bureau in Jacksonville has been flooded with complaints against the company.

Florida Pools’ parent company is called ‘BranRox, LLC’, but it has also gone by 'Showcase Pool and Spa', 'Family Pools and More', and 'Family Pool and Spa'.

Shannon Nelson is with the BBB in Jacksonville. She says they are seeing an increase in complaints about contractors. Pool contractors, she says, should be especially vetted.

"This happens quite often," said Nelson. "We’re all very interested in what’s going on."

She says if customers paid a deposit but received zero work they may want to contact the sheriff’s office. For most people though, the work started, it was just never finished.

"The fact that they’ve started the work, it’s more of a civil issue," she said.

She says downgrading the company to an 'F' rating is the result of an algorithm that considers 13 factors for a company, such as the company’s response.

"We didn’t get a response at all, they didn’t communicate with BBB or the consumers."

First Coast News went by the local address listed for the registered owner, but it was a private mailbox. The current address listed on its FaceBook page has since been taken over by a furniture store. None of the company's owners will return calls or messages.

Mike Hancock is a contractor with BPS Swimming Pools, an unrelated company.

"I was contacted by one of the victims," said Hancock.

He says he's being hired to step in and help, trying to right someone else’s wrong.

"It’s my first time ever trying to throw another contractor off a permit so it took a week or so to figure out."

He says St Johns, Clay, Nassau and Duval counties stepped up to quickly change the permits after hearing about the situation.

"When you hear a woman is dying of cancer and just wants to see her pool finished for her kids, it’s just really hard, it’s getting harder and harder to listen to the stories," he said. "I just hope it's not malicious. We are going to help everyone we can, hopefully, make the best out of it for them."

The BBB says the Florida Homeowners Construction Recovery Fund exists to help people in this situation, but to receive money judgment must first be made against the company being accused of wrongdoing. Once a judgment is made, then restitution can be sought.

The BBB recommends not only reporting to their website, but also filing a complaint with www.MyFloridaLicense.com. They also recommend reporting any issues to the Attorney General's office.

The state could not confirm nor deny to First Coast News if they had launched an investigation yet. They said they can't comment on active investigations.

The BBB says you should always have at least three estimates from reputable companies before signing any contract.

You can find the 12 detailed tips on hiring a pool contractor in Florida by clicking on this link.