Do you have cash waiting on you? Clay County releases unclaimed checks list totaling over $7,000

“We work hard to make sure citizens receive the funds that are rightly theirs,” said Clay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller Tara Green.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report)

Some residents and business owners on the First Coast may have "free" money waiting for them.

The Finance Office of Clay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller Tara S. Green says the Clay County Clerk’s Office currently has more than $7,300 in unclaimed funds from 2019.

Clerk/Comptroller Green encourages individuals, businesses and organizations to view the unclaimed checks list.

“We work hard to make sure citizens receive the funds that are rightly theirs,” said Green. “Whether the amount is large or small, it’s important that we help finalize their court-related process by notifying recipients in this way.”

Those listed have until September 30, 2021, to claim https://www.clayclerk.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Unclaimed-Checks-List-2021.pdfthe money using the form provided online at www.clayclerk.com.

Once complete, the form may be saved and emailed to the Clerk of Court’s Finance Office at LeiningerA@clayclerk.com.