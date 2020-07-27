Clay County families eligible for $1,000 grant if impacted by COVID-19

Grants for Clay County residents who have suffered an economic hardship are available in the form of a one-time cash payment of up to $1,000.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Beginning Monday, families in Clay County financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may apply for a one-time cash payment through the Clay County CARES Act program.

You must be a Clay County resident to apply. The deadline to apply is September 8 or until funds are distributed.

Qualifying residents must prove an economic loss on or after March 1, 2020, that is directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can apply starting at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Make sure to have this information readily available to fill out your application:

Valid FL ID or other proof of residency

Information on unemployment

Utility bills, rent statements, or mortgage statements showing where bill has been paid or is currently past due

Household financial status before March 30, 2020

Names of individuals in the household