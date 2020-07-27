Clay County families eligible for $1,000 grant if impacted by COVID-19

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Beginning Monday, families in Clay County financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may apply for a one-time cash payment through the Clay County CARES Act program.
You must be a Clay County resident to apply. The deadline to apply is September 8 or until funds are distributed.
Grants for Clay County residents who have suffered an economic hardship are available in the form of a one-time cash payment of up to $1,000 per household to assist with mortgage, rent, or utility payments.
Qualifying residents must prove an economic loss on or after March 1, 2020, that is directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can apply starting at 10 a.m. on Monday.
Make sure to have this information readily available to fill out your application:
- Valid FL ID or other proof of residency
- Information on unemployment
- Utility bills, rent statements, or mortgage statements showing where bill has been paid or is currently past due
- Household financial status before March 30, 2020
- Names of individuals in the household
For any questions about the CARES Act, please email claycares@claycountygov.com or call 904-529-4256, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
