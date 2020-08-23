City of Jacksonville announces phase two of Senior, Disabled Financial Assistance Program

The city is only accepting applications submitted by phone or online, and grants will be given on a first-come, first-served basis to eligible applicants.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The City of Jacksonville announced it will launch the second phase of its Senior and Disabled Financial Assistance Program on Saturday, Aug. 29.

The program will start at 8 a.m. and will provide support to senior citizens ages 72 or older and anyone receiving social security disability benefits. As part of the program, the city will make one-time payments of $300 to 3,000 qualifying seniors and disabled citizens.

The city is only accepting applications submitted by phone or online and grants will be given on a first-come, first-served basis to eligible applicants.

The following conditions must be met, according to the COJ:

Applicants must reside in Duval County

Applicants must certify that they did not receive funds from the City’s VyStar Small Business Assistance Program; Employee Retention Loan Program; Mortgage, Rent, and Utilities Relief Program or Senior and Disabled Financial Assistance Program (first round)

Applicants must either be at least 72 years old or receive Social Security Disability benefits

Applicants must have experienced either a reduction in income or an increase in expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Applicants adjusted gross income did not exceed $30,000 in 2019

Applicants may only receive one card per household

Applicants must provide their birth date and the last four digits of their Social Security Number.

All applications will be reviewed for completeness and accuracy before payment cards will be distributed. Payment cards will be mailed directly to the applicant, who will then need to call the customer service number provided with the card for activation. Payment cards must be used as a credit card; cashback from an ATM or a register is not available.

The city encourages those interested in the program to create a My Jax account myjax.custhelp.com before applying and to follow the link for the “Senior and Disabled Financial Assistance Program." The same website and account will be used for the online application process.