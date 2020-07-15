City of Jacksonville announces grants for downtown businesses damaged during protests

On May 30, over 3,000 protesters gathered in Downtown Jacksonville to denounce police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

The City of Jacksonville announced Wednesday that it will be offering financial relief to downtown businesses that experienced property damage during the civil unrest and protests that occurred in early June.

The city says the Downtown Businesses Financial Assistance Program will make a one-time payment of up to $1,500 to help with repairs.

On May 30, over 3,000 peaceful protestors gathered in Downtown Jacksonville to denounce police brutality following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

While the majority of the gathering was incident-free, a smaller group that remained downtown later into the evening did cause damage to six JSO squad cars and nearby businesses. Similar protests followed in the following days.

The CIty of Jacksonville says businesses that experienced damages as a result of protests held May 30 – June 1 can apply below for aid to be used for repairs.

Starting Wednesday, business owners may send an email to DDBP@coj.net to request an application.

The eligibility requirements include: