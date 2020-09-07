Catty Shack offers free entry for first responders, medical staff

Jacksonville wildlife sanctuary wants to thank first responders and medical staff for their tireless efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

First responders and medical staff in Jacksonville can visit with tigers and other exotic animals for FREE this month. Nope, we ain't lion.

The Catty Shack Ranch is offering free day tours through the whole month of July to help thank first responders and medical staff for their tireless efforts of putting others above themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guests are asked to show their work badge at the gate for entry. Day Tours are available each afternoon from 1 to 3 p.m.

