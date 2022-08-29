Catalytic converters snatched from vehicles, becoming persistent problems for vehicle owners

One man who lives at a Baymeadows apartment complex recorded what he believes to be a catalytic converter theft on his SUV last week.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sawed off and snatched in a matter of seconds. Catalytic converters are catching the eyes of criminals.

"I started the vehicle and as soon as I heard and felt that vehicle shaking and making that noise that it was making, I knew immediately," said one man who did not want to be identified.

He lives at the Vue at Baymeadows. His SUV was hit last week, and he was able to record what he believes was the theft on his security camera. He filed a police report, but so far there's no sign of any suspects.

"It is kind of a paranoia that I now have which is unfortunate,' the man told First Coast News.

He's out $1,000, and he's running out of patience for people who are looking to profit off other's misfortune. Catalytic converters are often stolen for their metal components, including platinum and palladium.

"It's caused me torment. It's caused me financial difficulty. I have to scrape together that $1,000, and it's not fun," he said.

Last month, Flagler County deputies arrested a man who they say admitted to stealing 13 converters up and down Florida's east coast.

Police offer this advice to protect your vehicle: