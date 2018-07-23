Believe it or not, all summer long, kids can get free admission to Ripley's Believe it or Not in St. Augustine! Parents just have to purchase a kids meal at five local Applebee's restaurants.
The restaurants are in St. Augustine and Jacksonville. With the purchase of a kids meal, children 11 and under will receive a free ticket for the museum that's applicable until September 2.
Tickets for children normally cost $6.99. Adult tickets are $13.99.
If you go from July 30 to September 2, your child will also receive a free ice cream certificate to Applebee's.
The participating Applebee's restaurants are:
- St. Augustine Applebee's
- Bartram Applebee's
- JTB Applebee's
- Town Center Applebee's
- Lane Avenue Applebee's
