Believe it or not, all summer long, kids can get free admission to Ripley's Believe it or Not in St. Augustine! Parents just have to purchase a kids meal at five local Applebee's restaurants.

The restaurants are in St. Augustine and Jacksonville. With the purchase of a kids meal, children 11 and under will receive a free ticket for the museum that's applicable until September 2.

Tickets for children normally cost $6.99. Adult tickets are $13.99.

If you go from July 30 to September 2, your child will also receive a free ice cream certificate to Applebee's.

The participating Applebee's restaurants are:

St. Augustine Applebee's

Bartram Applebee's

JTB Applebee's

Town Center Applebee's

Lane Avenue Applebee's

