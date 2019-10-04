The Artsy Abode located in the St. Johns Town Center is joining a growing list of local stores that have recently closed.

An employee who works at the store confirmed with First Coast News that the store is set to close by the summer of 2019.

Artsy Abode first opened the doors of its Town Center location in 2005.

This Town Center location joins Mimi's Cafe, Williams Sonoma, Charlotte Russe and Gymboree which shut down this year.

Artsy Abode will still have more than a dozen locations along Northeast Florida where customers can get their favorite brands.

Click here to find a store near you.