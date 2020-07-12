'We'll survive 2021': Local restaurant shares how they made it through 2020

Co-owner Mary Jane Culhane says their doors will stay open in 2021, but at one point she didn't know how their business would survive.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Good food and good friends are two things Culhane’s Irish Pub has been serving up for about 16 years in the Jacksonville area. They’re serving up good news, too. Their doors will stay open despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I feel like we’ve earned a lot of trust in the community because we’ve done the right things," said Mary Jane Culhane, co-owner.

Mary Jane Culhane says they’re making sure their customers are safe whether they dine in or take out, but it goes beyond that. She says business was down 80% at the start of the pandemic.

She reached out to the University of North Florida's Small Business Development Center.

“I called Kathy Hagan (with the SBDC) instantly because I know she’s very in tune with our financials and I said to her I don’t think we are going to survive," Culhane said. "How are we going to get through this? And she instantly put me in contact with consultants that can get you to sit down and write down strategic plans of how we can come out of this.”

@culhanes is a staple in Jax & the beaches. Owner Mary Jane Culhane says business was down 80% at the start of the pandemic & they needed help. I’m sharing their come back story on #GMJ! pic.twitter.com/tHOgPy1okx — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) December 7, 2020

“What can you say to that?" said Janice Donaldson, regional director of UNF's SBDC. "I mean part of it is just strategizing. Finding best practices in the industry.”

The University of North Florida's Small Business Development Center has been working with Culhane's Irish Pub for about 10 years now. The Florida network of SBDCs have been around for 44 years and UNF's program helps 18 counties in north Florida.

Culhane says when she didn’t know how she would pay her bills, the SBDC helped her brainstorm.

“It really made a pretty dramatic shift from early on from growth strategies to survival strategies," Donaldson said.

Strategies include cutting back hours, shrinking operating expenses, and creating new sources of revenue with their 5 Sisters Spirit Vodka. To-go orders have increased by 30%.