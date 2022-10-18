Clark's Fish Camp has closed, but some employees say they haven't been paid

Management says it's waiting on the buyer to finalize the sale so that employees can get paid.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Clark's Fish Camp Seafood Restaurant is a shell of what it used to be.

Employees said they were left empty-handed when the business closed for good.

Sean, whose son worked at the local business, says that was not the experience he wanted for him.

Sean asked First Coast News to not share his last name. He said Clark's was his son's first job. The Jacksonville father said his son was not paid in September.

"He came home all excited that he got this job on his own," Sean said. "It's not fair. It's not right."

On Wednesday, the restaurant's general manager told First Coast News off camera that the property is expected to be sold.

The building took serious damages from Hurricanes Matthew and Irma but Ian was the final blow.

While management said crews are working on repairs to the building, they're also waiting on the buyer to finalize the sale. The general manager said the restaurant needs $50,000 to pay their employees. Sean isn't buying that.

"They need to pay the employees what they're owed, every last penny," Sean said. "Before the roof repairs, before the sale of the restaurant, pay the people that you owe money."

Fortunately, Sean's son has a new job, but he's not letting Clark's off the hook just yet. Management said they understand the frustration.