JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Reopening his barbershop in St. Marys was a hard decision for Lee DePew. Why? The barbers are his entire family.

But this is how he puts the deciding factor: "Either reopen or go homeless." His shop, Liberty Barber Shop, will open Friday, the first day it's allowed to in Georgia.

It's a move the nation is watching and criticizing as businesses like salons, gyms, and bowling alleys reopen. But taking a look inside it's clear this is not business as usual.

"They'll walk all the way through the shop," DePew said as he showed a blue line and arrows taped to his shop's floor against the wall, leading to a sink. "They have to wash their hands. We're gonna time them."

He's doing this because of what's at stake.

"My family works here," he answered. "Myself, my son, my wife, and my daughter. I really care about their safety and I also care deeply about the safety of our clients. So we're trying to make this as hospital-grade as possible."

Governor Brian Kemp put out guidelines for the businesses reopening, such as social distancing and working in shifts.

Here's a look into Liberty Barber Shop and Jill Riendeau's Salon EllaPar Spa and Boutique in St. Marys.

"They'll come to the front door," Riendeau said, which she explained must be locked. "We'll have to take their temperature, we have to actually log it. Every other shampoo bowl is what we're gonna do to keep the distance while we're having to shampoo."

The business owners have a list of questions to ask customers before they come in and the customers have to set up an appointment ahead of time.

Anything that involves a worker directly in front of a customer is either not being done or being discouraged. Riendeau's salon will not encourage manicures and DePew's shop will not do beard trims.

"Barbers will be wearing masks," said DePew. "We're requiring that the client wear a mask."

Shutting their doors for more than a month has been difficult. DePew says his family never got their money from a small business loan.

"This being our only source of income, we had to make the decision: start going to food banks or open up," he said. "I was surprised that they told us we could open up, but I want to be extremely careful with how we open."

"I am a single mom and I need to work," said Riendeau. "I own the building and I have a mortgage to pay. So I do believe if there are gonna be any kind of hot spots, as [the governor] said, he'll take action if need be. But all we can do in our industry is protect ourselves as best we can and provide a very sanitized area for our clients."

But the move to open non-essential businesses draws criticism from across the nation. With new coronavirus cases every day and more than 800 people dead in Georgia, Steve Bells will not be opening his boxing gym for two weeks.

"You're just running to open it up soon as things get going, I think that's a mistake," said Bells, owner of World Class Boxing Gym in St. Marys.

Staff at the gym are volunteers and don't depend on it financially. The changes they see when they come back will be permanent.

"I'm not bringing gloves back in my gym," Bells said about gym gear lent to boxers. "I'm not bringing personal head gears back in my gym, I'm not doing any of that stuff. What I'm doing now, these guidelines will be in place as long as my gym is open."

Bells says they will see how the first two weeks go of non-essential businesses being open and use the time to form a plan. DePew says he's willing to close his shop if customers do not follow the rules.

On Monday theaters, private social clubs, and dine-in restaurants will be allowed to reopen in Georgia.