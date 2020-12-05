Publix opening first Jacksonville-area GreenWise Market in June

Publix plans to open its GreenWise Market, a specialty organic grocery store, on June 20 at Nocatee Town Center.

NOCATEE, Fla — Publix will open its first GreenWise Market specialty organic and natural food grocery in Northeast Florida at 7 a.m. June 20.

The store at 250 Pine Lake Drive will be a featured retailer at Nocatee Town Center — located just east of Crosswater Parkway near Nocatee Parkway in St. Johns County.

It will be the first of two GreenWise Markets that Publix plans for the region.

The GreenWise at Nocatee Town Center is part of the first phase of a new shopping center that will include two buildings and 40,000 square feet of retail space, the developer, PARC Group, previously has said.

Each store is divided into five sections of products, the GreenWise website shows.

• Pours — Kombucha on tap, craft beers, wine, smoothies and coffee, to consume at the store or for takeout.

• Eats — Prepared foods including handcrafted sandwiches, freshly baked pizza, salads, sushi and more.

• Cuts — Meat raised without antibiotics, sustainably sourced seafood and sausage made fresh in-store.

• Finds — A curated selection of wines and imported cheeses, as well as other specialty food items.

• Care — Personal care products from vitamins and nutritional supplements to natural soaps and shampoos.

The Nocatee store will be among eight already open, soon-to-open or planned in Florida, according to the GreenWise Market website.

Slated to open in 2021, the second store will be in St. Augustine near Florida 16 and International Golf Parkway at World Commerce Center.

It is still too early to release any additional details, Maria Brous, director of communications for Publix, said in an email to the Times-Union.