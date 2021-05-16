They're back: Publix reintroduces cookies for kids

The Florida-based chain late last week embraced new CDC guidelines that give the OK for fully vaccinated people to ditch face masks.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Stressful moments at the grocery store can now be, once again, calmed with a cookie.

Publix confirms it is handing out free cookies to children as part of a program it had to stop last March toward the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the company said.

A spokesperson told 10 Tampa Bay the program has been reinstated at Publix stores.

The Florida-based chain late last week embraced new government guidelines that give the OK for fully vaccinated people to ditch face masks. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who have received the appropriate schedule of a COVID-19 vaccine are at significantly reduced risk of catching the virus.

People who are not vaccinated still are asked to wear a mask and at Publix, that is part of the revised policy, the company said.