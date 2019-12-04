The development planned for the Berkman II site on Bay Street is being scaled down, with the developers getting rid of the amusement park and Ferris wheel proposed for the site and now planning to build about half the number of hotel rooms initially envisioned.

Barrington Development, the company behind the project, decided that too much remediation was needed on the city-owned property adjacent to the half-built condo tower. That was the land where the amusement park and a parking garage would have gone.

The site is contaminated due to the industrial work that took place in the area for decades.

On Friday, Barrington withdrew the legislation that would have authorized $36 million in city incentives and transferred the contaminated site to the company, said Matt Brockelman, the Southern Strategy Group lobbyist working for Barrington.

"We remain committed to removing the Berkman II's blight from the Jacksonville riverfront, but some variables have moved in a negative direction since we initially developed our concept last year," reads a letter Barrington Vice President of Development Cono Carana that was sent Friday to Brian Hughes, the interim Downtown Investment Authority CEO and the mayor's chief of staff.

The news that the U.S.S. Adams warship was not going to go to the marina in front of the Berkman site played a role in the decision, according to the letter.

Toward the end of last year — a few months after Barrington unveiled its plans — the city also backed away from plans to build a convention center a block away from the Berkman II site, with the mayor's office arguing that it was not the right time for a convention center since there's not enough activity downtown. The convention center decision was "not a deal breaker" for Barrington, Brockelman said.

Now, rather than build a 340-room hotel, a family entertainment center, a water park and a parking garage at 500 E. Bay St. and on the adjacent property, the developers aim to build a 190-room hotel on the bottom floors of the tower and roughly 70 to 80 residential units on the top floors, Brockelman said. A ground-floor dining component is also envisioned. He cautioned that plans have not been finalized.

It's too early in the process to say if the hotel will still be a Watermark-flagged property, he said.

“The whole development is still envisioned to be a high-end project,” he said.

Due to the change in plans, Barrington must now go back to the Downtown Investment Authority with a new incentives proposal. Those will likely involve tax rebates, Brockelman said, with Barrington aiming to have the new legislation in front of the DIA board in the next several months.

“We’d like it to happen as soon as possible," he said.

The DIA and the developers will also have to figure out a parking solution for the project since the developer will not be building a parking garage.

The original incentives package could have seen the developer receive a 75 percent tax rebate over 20 years that would not have exceeded $20 million; an $8.25 million performance-based incentive, which would have been based on the operational success of the hotel; and a $3.25 million grant to complete the redevelopment, which would not have been given until the developers obtained a certificate of occupancy on the project.

The city would have also conveyed the adjacent three-acre property, which was valued at $1.6 million, for the developer to build a parking garage. A $3.5 million grant would have been allocated for the developer to reserve 200 spaces in the garage for public use.

In exchange, the developer had promised to spend at least $93 million on the project.

