JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new addition to Hoptinger in the Five Points area is adding class to the alley.

The Decoy Club is a private club room that people can rent out for their own private bowling party.

The club has a number of amenities including two duckpin bowling lanes, a wet bar, private bathrooms and several televisions. You also get a special key to access the club.