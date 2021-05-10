Financial technology company moving headquarters to Jacksonville

The banking software company Nymbus is moving into VyStar Credit Union's building with VyStar's workers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A new financial technology company announced Tuesday they will be moving their headquarters to Jacksonville and expanding.

The banking software company Nymbus is moving into VyStar Credit Union's building to work alongside VyStar's workers. Nymbus will be rebuilding VyStar's online banking platform, which is expected to be launched early next year.

VyStar's Chief Member Experience Officer Joel Swanson, who is on the board of directors for Nymbus, said in a press conference VyStar made a $20 million investment in Nymbus. It's part of their plans to invest in more financial technology companies.

"You start to create this ecosystem where this is the place people want to go," Swanson said. "We want to be like a San Francisco or a Boston or other places that have really started to build this. It has to start somewhere, and I think it's starting here."