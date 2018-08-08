Denver Business Journal — Crocs Inc. said it's closing a manufacturing facility in Mexico and said it also plans to close its last manufacturing facility in Italy.

The Niwot shoemaker (Nasdaq: CROX) also said that its CFO is resigning.

Crocs said it's closing all of its company-owned manufacturing facilities "in connection with ongoing efforts to simplify the business and improve profitability."

In the latest quarter, Crocs said it closed 28 retail sales locations, leaving it with less than 400 around the world. Last March, Crocs said it will close about 160 of its 558 retail stores by the end of 2018.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: https://bit.ly/2Mtp8fw

© 2018 KUSA-TV