Bunnell man wins big with Scratch-Off ticket

Robert Fields, 36, claimed a $1 million prize at the Florida Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office on Wednesday.
Credit: Florida Lottery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida man won big while playing the FLORIDA 300X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. Robert Fields, 36, claimed a $1 million prize at the Florida Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office on Wednesday.

The Bunnell man decided to receive his prize in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,500.00. He bought his lucky ticket from the Flagler Beach Shell, located at 700 South Ocean Shore Boulevard. The seller will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket, according to the Lottery. 

The game costs $30 to play and features four top prizes of $15 million. 

Scratch-Off games have raised more than $17.69 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF), according to the Lottery. 

