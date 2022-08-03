Breeze Airways offering $39 fare to Raleigh-Durham from Jacksonville

The fares are one-way and must be purchased by Dec. 13, 2022.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Breeze Airways announced new service to Raleigh-Durham from Jacksonville starting May 18 next year, with fares from just $39.

The fares are one-way and must be purchased by Dec. 13, 2022, for travel by Sep. 5, 2023.

Breeze will also be returning nonstop to Norfolk and Richmond, VA, and Columbus, OH, and adding new one-stop/no plane change BreezeThru service to Providence, RI, and Long Island, NY.

Breeze already offers four destinations from Jacksonville, including Hartford, CT; Las Vegas, NV; New Orleans, LA; and Westchester County/New York, NY.

“Breeze is excited to add new destinations from Jacksonville in 2023, including Raleigh-Durham, Providence and Islip-Long Island,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President. “Along with our existing and returning routes, we now offer 10 destinations from JAX.”

Breeze took flight in May 2021 and has quickly expanded across the U.S. connecting underserved city pairs with fast, efficient flights.

The airline’s business model centers around offering affordable fares with plenty of perks including no change and cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure, free family seating and enhanced seating options including Extra Legroom and First Class seats.