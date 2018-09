Pumpkin spice fans, you're in for another treat! Blue Bell Ice Cream just released the fall favorite Spiced Pumpkin Pecan Ice Cream Monday.

The flavor is described to be a "delightful spiced pumpkin ice cream combined with tasty sugar-coated pecans and a rich cinnamon-honey-praline sauce," a press release said.

The flavor will be available in stores for a limited time.

© 2018 WTLV