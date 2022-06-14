Bill being introduced Tuesday that would make adult arcades legal again in Jacksonville, but with more rules

Mayor Lenny Curry signed legislation into law in Oct. 2019 that required all Jacksonville internet cafés to remove all "simulated gambling" devices.

A bill proposed by Council Member Garrett Dennis would make internet cafés, also known as adult arcades, legal again in Jacksonville. It's expected to be presented to the Jacksonville City Council Tuesday night.

Mayor Lenny Curry signed legislation into law in Oct. 2019 that required all Jacksonville internet cafés to remove all "simulated gambling" devices or close their doors for good.

Former Jacksonville City Council Member Leanna Cumber introduced the bill that led to the initial shutdown, saying that the danger to the public and first responders addressing calls for service at internet cafés is too severe.

The city began enforcing the law on Tuesday, Oct. 15 and over 175 arcades were served cease-and-desist orders.

Now, Council Member Dennis wants to reopen some cafés, but with stricter protocols.

His bill suggests that the total number of permits issued for these so-called adult arcade amusement centers' within Duval County shall be limited to no more than 20.

Additionally, his bill states that no adult arcade permit shall be issued to an applicant who has been convicted of a violation of a federal, state or local law in the form of a felony or crime of dishonesty within ten years preceding the date of the filing.

The bill would also make the annual fee for business owners roughly $250 per game, rather than the previous fee of $50, and allow the Jacksonville Sheriff's Department entry at any given time.