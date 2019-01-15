The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning potential customers about two businesses in St. Augustine that have received a failing rating after more than 83 complaints were filed against them.

Generation Cellular LLC aka 'Devices Now' and Connected Wireless LLC aka 'Unlocked Cells' are both based in St. Augustine, Fl. and according to the BBB, "coincidentally share the same address."

The businesses offer unlocked cell phones and accessories and have received numerous complaints from customers that allege a wide variety of issues.

Some of the complaints state that the items being sold in the stores are not the same quality as advertised and in poor condition upon receipt, delays in shipping and refusal to provide refunds have also been reported. In total, since August of 2015, BBB has received 83 complaints and 9 negative customer reviews about the businesses.

One recent complaint states “I purchased a Samsung Galaxy S4 from Devices-Now and when I received it, it would not hold a charge. I sent the phone back and requested a refund request on August 11th in the amount of $99.47 for the full cost of the phone. I called repeatedly on 4 different occasions a spoke to a representative who said a refund was issued, yet I still have not received a refund and it is now September 6th.”

BBB has contacted both businesses about the complaints and has not heard back.

Consumers can visit the Generation Cellular, LLC and Connected Wireless, LLC BBB Profiles to read or submit complaints and reviews regarding these businesses.

The BBB advises consumers to view a company’s BBB Business Profile at bbb.org before entering into any business transaction