JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you're looking for a job and happen to be a veteran, military spouse, transitioning military, National Guard member or Reservist, there's a job fair just for you on Thursday at TIAA Bank Field.

More than 60 exhibitors will BE at TIAA Bank Field ready to hire new employees from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free to job seekers and will include networking opportunities for the next step in the civilian career track.

Jen Hadack with RecruitMilitary knows the challenge of transitioning. She's a veteran as well.

"It can be a challenge," she says. "Their skill sets are in high demand. The civilian workforce really appreciates it. But it's understanding how to correlate that skill set with opportunities with the civilian sector."

Hadock says this event is catered to the military community but as a military spouse, she encourages others to come and network as well.

"Military spouses are strongly encouraged to attend as well," says Hadack. "The military spouse unemployment rate is 25% right now so this is a great way for those military spouses to come and network with employers in the local area that are looking to hire them as well."

Hadack says if you'd like to attend the event they recommend you pre-register. It will help ease the check-in process. And while you're on the website, you can do some research on the companies that will be attending.

Also be dressed to impress, have copies of your resume on hand and have that elevator pitch prepared.

"Just having those one-on-one conversations, that's what makes these events so great, is that they're really able to make that connection with someone that understands where they're coming from," she says.

If you can't make it, they have a job posting site with over 250,000 posts. It's powered by Google so you can search by your skills. Click here to take a look.