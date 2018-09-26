JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Amazon Prime members can now get organic and fresh food by Whole Foods delivered to their door within two hours. On Wednesday, Amazon and Whole Foods launched its delivery service through Amazon Prime Now in Jacksonville and more than 10 other cities.

Prime members, who pay $119 a year, can now browse online and order from hundreds of grocery items sold by Whole Foods, including produce, meats and other staples.

Last year, Amazon bought Whole Foods for $13.7 billion and launched a delivery service. In total, there are 48 cities that offer this service, including Tampa and Orlando.

At this time, the grocery pick-up option is not available in Jacksonville, according to our news partners, the Jacksonville Business Journal.

Amazon is also offering a $10 off your first delivery with the code SAVE10WF at checkout. Click here to start shopping!

