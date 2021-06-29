Allegiant announces new nonstop service from Jacksonville to Nashville, Washington D.C.

To celebrate the new launch date, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $39.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week Allegiant announced new nonstop service from Jacksonville International Airport to two new destinations: Nashville and Washington, D.C.

The flights begin in November.

To celebrate the new launch date, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $39.

The new nonstop route via JAX will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

“We are excited Allegiant continues to grow in Northeast Florida,” said Mark VanLoh, Jacksonville Aviation Authority CEO. “Today’s announcement means low fares for travelers flying to Nashville and Washington D.C.”

Allegiant offers a unique option to Jacksonville-area travelers with low base airfare and savings on rental cars and hotels.

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by June 30, 2021 for travel by Feb. 14, 2022.