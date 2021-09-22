After pandemic delay, eviction hearings resume in Glynn County

An attorney with Georgia Legal Services says 160 families received eviction notices.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — It is a situation Paul White saw coming.

After an end to the nationwide eviction moratorium, landlords are now looking to collect on past due rent and they are taking their tenants to court.

"We were essentially kicking the can down the road," he said.

White is the president and CEO of Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation which is working with nonprofits to keep families from becoming homeless.

He is working with the United Way to give out grants to several agencies to provide some relief to renters.

"Lets' face it, not paying your rent, if you are capable or not, is not going to build goodwill between you and the property owner," he told First Coast News.

He hopes to get that process going next week knowing there are families, even single mothers, who could be ordered out of their apartments because they failed to keep up with rent.

We're told there is a backlog of cases in Glynn County with about 160 families given eviction notices.

"The courts have been shut down and going at a glacial pace. So, the backlog is enormous," White said.

He believes the financial strain isn't just on rent. There are also food insecurities, families not knowing where the next meal will come from.

"This is not an easy situation for any of the parties involved," he said.