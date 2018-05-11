A new development is in the works near the Tinseltown movie theater on Southside Boulevard, bringing new shops and restaurants to the area.

Right now, three out of six businesses have been confirmed by Triforce Development: Kazu Sushi Burrito, Soupa Saiyan and Noire the Nail Bar.

Kazu and Noire already have locations in the area. It will be the first Jacksonville location for Soupa Saiyan, a popular Dragon Ball Z themed restaurant that's based in Orlando. It's owned by the same people who own Bento.

Construction for the 14,000-square-foot development is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2019.

© 2018 WTLV