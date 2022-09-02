Yulee home buyer planned to move into new house last year; she's still waiting for the keys as company blames delays on supplies

On its website, Prestige Home Centers says, "Labor and materials are in short supply."

YULEE, Fla. — One homeowner owner in Yulee was planning to move into her forever home late last year, but she says it's taken forever to move in.

"There's so much that's not done," said Jessica.

She only wanted us to use her first name. She says the process of buying and building started last summer, with the promise of getting the keys by Christmastime.

But that hasn't happened yet. "I don't think any of it is a priority," she explained.

Jessica said there were splits in the walls and there was rain damage inside the home which was caused from what she says were other cracks in the building.

She paid Prestige Home Centers $120,000 in cash, but she feels she's not getting her money's worth.

"I can't stay here. I have no water, no air, no nothing," she said.

First Coast News reached out to the company after hours Friday and we have not heard back.

Jessica shared a text from one of their managers explaining, "I know your situation is bad and I'm doing everything in my power to get everything done, although we're in a crazy time with regards to getting supplies."

Jessica is currently living in a hotel with her two sons, costing her $1,800 every 10 days. She says she's can't keep that up and is hoping for some relief.