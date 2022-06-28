Second wrongful death lawsuit filed against Jacksonville diving school

The family is Fausto Martins is suing the CDA Technical Institute following his April death during a training dive.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of Fausto Martins is taking the CDA Technical Institute, a Jacksonville diving school, to court.

The 41-year-old student died in April.

His family says he drowned after complaining of water leaking into his helmet during a training dive.

The executive director of one of the accreditation groups which oversaw the school calls Martins' death troubling.

"All the industry can do at this point now is ensure that this never happens again," said Phil Newsum, with the Association of Diving Contractors International.

Following Martins' death, Newsum says the ADCI planned to conduct an audit of the school to include inspecting the equipment and the credentials of the instructors, but CDA declined.

The school then pulled its membership from the association.

"If they can't be vetted, and you refuse to submit to an audit, that would be a massive red flag for me, Newsum said.

Martins' family says the school failed to properly inspect the diving equipment, repair or replace any defective parts, and failed to supervise the use of gear.

Isaiah Johnson, another CDA student, died last September during a dive in Ginnie Springs. His family also filed a lawsuit against the school, alleging negligence.

"My son should be here. He should be here but he's not. I want everyone that had anything to so with it to be held accountable," said Johnson's mom Kimberly Cobb during a news conference in May.

Newsum says he would not allow his own children to attend CDA and has severed ties with the school.

The lawsuits filed by the families of Martins and Johnson seek damages in excess of $30,000.