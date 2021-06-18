West Augustine pastor: 'We cannot be silent' after mother of two is shot and killed outside church

Friends identified the victim as Shaina Armstrong.

It was a Thursday night gathering Anthony Britton hopes galvanizes his West Augustine friends following the Wednesday shooting death of a woman that happened feet from his front door.

"Regardless of the circumstances, any young person or older person, but a life being lost, that is a burden. I am concerned. I am deeply concerned," he told First Coast News.

Police have not identified the woman, but friends tell us Shaina Armstrong was shot while driving on Christopher Street.

They say she was the mother of two children, including a 4 month-old.

"This is our community. We cannot be silent and sit back and allow this type of crime to continue to go forward," Britton said.

He is the pastor of New Mt. Moriah Christian Ministry. He didn't know Armstrong, but believes her death should start a conversation about neighborhood policing and wants to collaborate with those who live in West Augustine and the officers who patrol the streets.

"We must not continue to be reacting to the situation. We have to get in front of it by being proactive and its going to take a coalition of the faith based community working closely with our law enforcement," he explained.