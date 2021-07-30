44% of millennials report they're stressed out; psychologist shares 3 ways to crush your inner critic

If you rate your stress at a 7 or higher, you're in the so-called RED ZONE. Not a good place to be. A psychologist gives you three ways to get out of the bad zone.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rate your stress on a scale of 1 to 10. Is it a 7 or higher? If you're a millennial, age 25 to 40 in 2021, you're not alone.

"My clients call me 'Dr. E,' and I help people crush their inner critics," says psychologist Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo.

Dr. Lombardo says millennials are susceptible to high stress because they're super hard on themselves.

"They have the highest anxiety of any group," she says.

Why? They grew up wanting to be perfect, she says.

"I have to be No. 1. I have to be CEO. I have to make money," she explains.

So they often land in the Red Zone, as Dr. Lombardo calls it.

If you rate your stress at a 7 or higher on a scale of 1 to 10, you're in the Red Zone.

According to NBC, 44% of millennials report they are stressed out all or most of the time. And a Deloitte millennial survey finds 77% report experiencing financial anxiety.

If that's you -- no matter your age group -- Dr. Lombardo says it's unhealthy to be stuck in that Red Zone.

"Biology sends us into fight or flight and hijacks our logical thinking," she says.

That can cause anxiety issues and even suicidal thoughts.

SO... HERE ARE 3 STEPS TO GET OUT OF THE RED ZONE!

Dr. Lombardo says, "When you notice you're creeping up to 6 out of 10, stop. Move your body. Jump on the bed or go for a walk. Do 2 minutes of sit-ups or planks. It will release biochemicals to help you out of the Red Zone." Make a Red Zone music play list. She says, "Listen to music; dance around. It will help you get out of the Red Zone." Dr. Lombardo calls it the 3 X 5. "Three times a day, for just 5 minutes, do something healthy. Exercise. Walk with a friend.. Do few minutes of a hobby. Deep breath."

Not hard things to do. And Dr. Lombardo says they could significantly improve your life.