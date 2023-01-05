Viral Tiktok tip says parents need to 'get loud' to locate missing children

The video was first posted in November 2020 but has recently recirculated after a woman said the method helped her successfully locate her missing child.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A viral Tiktok video is encouraging parents to 'get loud' and shout a missing child's description rather than a name in order to find them faster.

"It blew my mind when I first learned it and would not have been an instinct had I not been told," writes video creator, JesMartini.

JesMartini explains that if you lose your child in a quiet place, the first thing you need to do is get as loud as possible. She says that you have to understand that these things happen to the best of parents and now is not the time to silently look for your child out of shame or guilt.

She explains that you should call out the description of the child repeatedly. An example might look something like this:

"I'm looking for a missing 4-year-old girl with brown hair, pink pants, blue shirt and a yellow ribbon."

She says now you will have everyone around you looking for your child.

The best case scenario is that someone finds your child and returns them. She says the worst case scenario is that someone grabbed them, however, with this method they would be more likely to let them go because they don't want that kind of commotion or attention drawn to them.

"I saw this happen in a huge store and it worked! Everyone jumped into action looking for this toddler and found him super fast! And no one judged," commented one Tiktoker.

"This does work😳 I lost my kid at legoland and that’s what I did and sent husband one way and I went another. Found in 2 minutes, felt like an eternity," commented another user.