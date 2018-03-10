PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - It is Wednesday, so that means it is time for our Teacher of the Week!

This week, it is Ryan Raymond at QI Roberts Junior-Senior High School in Putnam County. He currently teaches Algebra I and he has been teaching for six years, but working with students for 20 years. He tries to make sure his lessons are relatable and he works hard to keep the material energetic and fun.

Raymond's decorative classroom is a great example of his teaching style. He says he wanted to create a space that was inviting and interesting for students. His advice for any first-year teachers out there is to build a relationship with the students and get to know what they enjoy and use that to help teach them.

"It is about making that connection with the kids both relationally and then I can give them the content because they know that I care. That's an old cliche 'people don't care what you know until they know that you care', it's true though. Even in education and you're thinking 'but how is that true in math?' It is true in anything," he says.

Raymond loves the moments when the light bulb finally goes off in his students and they understand, especially with math! He says the thing he remembers every day is that as a teacher, you can change lives.

So a big congratulations to Ryan Raymond at QI Roberts Junior-Senior High School in Putnam County for being our Teacher of the Week!

