JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It is Wednesday, so that means it is time for our Teacher of the Week.

This week it is Alissa Kester at Mandarin High School in Duval County. She teaches AP Human Geography and ACE Geography and she's been a teacher for nine years.

She was also the head cheer coach for seven years and the sponsor of the service club, 'Stangs For Change.' She was also Mandarin High School's Teacher of the Year.

"I really do enjoy working with the youth at all ages. I never thought I would teach in the high school setting, but I really do enjoy teaching critical thinking and having conversations about perspective and global issues with my students," Kester said.

She first thought she would want to teach elementary school kids, but after working with the Student Conservation Association and working with high school students, she decided to make the switch and work with high schoolers.

Her advice to any first-year teachers out there is to seek out a mentor on campus and collaborate!

A big congratulations to Alissa Kester at Mandarin High School for being our Teacher of the Week!

