Starbucks announces new menu items for fall

It's that time of year again. Starbucks has released its fall lineup, including the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte, back for a 20th year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Autumn has arrived at Starbucks.

Starbucks has released its menu of fall signature drinks, including the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Since its 2003 debut, the drink remains Starbucks' most popular seasonal beverage and has launched an entire industry of pumpkin flavored products.

The PSL and the entire Starbucks fall menu will arrive at stores in the United States and Canada on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Other autumn menu items include the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte.

Starbucks fall menu

This is the Pumpkin Spice Latte's 20th year on top of Starbucks' fall menu, and is available hot, iced or blended.

The Pumpkin Cream Cold Cold Brew is also returning for its fifth year. Starbucks noted 75% of its beverages are sold cold.

Starbucks also announced the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato is back on the fall menu for its third year.

Two new additions have made the fall menu at Starbucks. The Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso combines Starbucks Blonde Espresso with notes of apple, cinnamon and brown sugar and is topped with oatmilk.

“The warm, gooey taste of apple crisp paired with a cup of coffee meld perfectly to unveil a cozy beverage customers have come to know and love at Starbucks each fall,” said Starbucks beverage developer Billy Altieri.

The new Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte was inspired by a customer and barista customization and pairs a blend of spiced chai with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice.

“We’re excited to celebrate the creativity of our baristas and customers by offering the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte on the official fall menu. The warm spice flavors of chai and pumpkin seamlessly blend together, creating a creamy and comforting iced beverage,” said Altieri.

A new Baked Apple Croissant is made with layers of croissant dough wrapped around a warm apple filling, topped with sugar and baked.

Returning seasonal bakery items include the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, Owl Cake Pop, and Pumpkin & Pepita Loaf.

Starbucks is also releasing pumpkin spice-flavored ground, packaged, and ready-to-drink products at grocery stores including the returning Iced Espresso Pumpkin Spice Latte, Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drink and more.

Dunkin' is already selling its fall lineup. The company already released its signature pumpkin spice latte and fall menu on Aug. 16.

This year's Dunkin' lineup includes the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, Pumpkin Cake Donut and Munchkins Donut Hole Treats, and Pumpkin Muffin. This year, Dunkin' has reintroduced Maple Sugar Bacon, which can be enjoyed as Maple Sugar Snackin’ Bacon or in the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich.

7-Eleven introduced its Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Pie Coffee "earlier than ever before" on Aug. 1 to celebrate the unofficial start of fall.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.