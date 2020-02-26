NOCATEE, Fla. — Yogis in St. Johns County will soon have a new place to pick up their workout gear -- lululemon is opening a pop-up shop at the Nocatee Town Center.

The fitness, yoga and athleisure brand will open its doors this summer in the former Artsy Abode location. The 2,570-square-foot space is between a GNC and an AT&T store.

"lululemon's brand fits perfectly with the Nocatee lifestyle, and will be complimentary to other merchants within the center as well as a major draw for the area,” said Eric Apple, Regency Leasing Agent. “We are excited to add the lululemon pop-up store to both Nocatee Town Center and the Nocatee community, and can't wait for its arrival this summer!"

The brand also has a location at the St. Johns Town Center in Jacksonville.