St. Johns County mom shares the grief of losing daughter to SIDS

Sarah Collins was five months old when she died of SIDS last year. A new study from Australia examines how a certain enzyme plays a role.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Meaghan Limbaugh had a reason to celebrate during the pandemic. Her seventh child, Sarah Collins, was born in August 2020.

At five and a half months old, in early 2021, she died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. She was one of 52 children in the state, according to the Florida Department of Children and Families to die from SIDS last year.

"You never want to say, what if? I wouldn't wish this on any other parent," Limbaugh told First Coast News.

She is hopeful a new study out of Australia leads to promising results for infants and their parents.

The study shows babies who died of SIDS had lower levels of a certain enzyme compared to those who died from other causes and living children.

Researchers say that enzyme plays a role in a baby's arousal response and a lower level of that enzyme makes children more vulnerable to SIDS.

Doctors want to see more research, beyond the patients in the original study, including studies in the United States.

"A real worry is somebody is going to say my child doesn't have the low enzymes so its safe to be dangerous and it's not," said Dr. Randell Alexander.

He's the medical director of Child Abuse Prevention at THE PLAYERS Center for Child Health at Wolfson Children's Hospital.

He says the study is a piece of the puzzle in helping to solve SIDS, but urges parents to practice the ABC's of safe sleep habits: Babies should always sleep alone, on their backs and in a crib.

"We see a lot of deaths related to unsafe sleep, although we always don't hear about these because many families aren't coming forward and talking about their experiences because it's so devastating to them," said Jessica Winberry.

She is the center's prevention coordinator. She says mothers are given the tools, and even books, about safe sleeping at all nine birthing centers in Duval County.

Limbaugh, who read the study, wants to see more research on the causes of SIDs - not only for her daughter - but for the other parents who have lost a child

"I think it alleviates some of that pressure that many of us feel that this was our fault." Limbaugh said.