JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The North Florida School of Special Education is expanding and building a new campus.

Colin, Kenson and Tyler, students in the Berry Good Farms Culinary Program, made some treats and took it over to the construction workers as a thank you!

The culinary school is just one of the programs that will be housed in the new 32,000 square foot facility. It will also house the elementary and middle school students, with the high school students remaining in the current building.

"Just to have room for all the programs that currently share space will be really amazing," says Bert Brown, a member of the board of directors for the school.

The workers with Auld & White Construction say the kindness shown to them from the students has touched their heart with this project.

The expansion is slated to be done and ready for students in January and in addition to the culinary arts, it will also have classrooms, basketball court, a fine arts center and a therapeutic equestrian center.