FLORAHOME, Fla. -- It is Friday so that means it is time for our STEM Student of the Week! This week it is Lucca Piazza from QI Roberts Junior-Senior High School in Putnam County!

He says he has always loved school and that probably comes from his mom being a teacher! He is a Senior and has the distinction of being a 'Cambridge Scholar.' He even has already earned his AICE diploma.

He is involved in Student Government, the tennis team and is president of Knight Pals, a service club dedicated to assisting students with special needs.

His advice to other students is to push yourself!

"Whether that is taking honors, or IB or Cambridge AICE, just push yourself," Piazza said. "It is really rewarding to pass the exams because you get college credit and that saves you thousands of dollars and there is personal satisfaction knowing that you are accomplishing things and creating a better future for yourself."

Piazza has a passion for math and science and says he wants to help people, so his dream is to become a physician one day.

A big congratulations to Lucca Piazza at QI Roberts Junior-Senior High School in Putnam County for being our STEM Student of the Week!

