World Golf Village Costco is coming (very) soon

The wait for the wholesale retail chain is almost over! Members can begin shopping in the newest St. Augustine location in August.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report)

Costco's first St. Johns county storefront expects to open its new location soon.

The St. Augustine location will open its store to members in August, according to the company's website.

Costco memberships usually start at $60 annually.

The store will reportedly join a growing number of new businesses that are slated to open near the World Golf Village, including GreenWise Market, Parlour Doughnuts and Fancy Q Sushi Kitchen.

Costco has 833 international locations, including 574 in the United States alone, according to its website.

During 2022, the wholesale chain expects to open 13 new locations across the country, from Florida to California.

It also opened two locations in Canada, according to the corporation.

There are two other Costco locations in the 904. The first Jacksonville location opened in 2000 near the St. Johns Town Center on the Southside. Its second site opened 23 miles away on the Westside back in 2018.