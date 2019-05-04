Parents looking to trade in their children’s old car seats in or get rid of their old ones should mark their calendars.

Target is holding a car seat trade-in at their stores across the country.

People can bring their old car seats to a store from April 22 through May 4 and get a 20 percent off coupon for a new car seat, car seat base, travel system strollers and select baby home gear.

The coupons are good through May 11.

RELATED: Target-sold massage balls recalled for burn hazard

RELATED: Target raises its minimum wage to $13 from $12

The stores will have employees at drop-off boxes near guest services handing out coupons.

Target said the old car seats will be used to make grocery carts, plastic buckets and other construction materials.

Since Target started the trade in program in 2016, it has recycled more than 7.4 million pounds of material.

Find a location near you here.