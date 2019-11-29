Black Friday seems to kick off earlier and earlier each year and each year more businesses are taking advantage of the Black Friday crowds.

If you’re not into shopping this holiday weekend, there are other fun festivities you and your family can enjoy at the St. Johns Town Center.

The Escape Game Jacksonville, where they have not just one, but five different escape room adventures for you to enjoy. It is a great option if you need a break from all your holiday shopping, or just want to escape the crowds. The five rooms have varying levels of difficulty so there is something for everyone to enjoy.

The Escape Game Jacksonville will be open from noon to 10:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

Become the king of the playground at the Rule The School Playground. You can find precious treasure in Gold Rush or make your big break in Prison Break. If none of that interests you, you can show off your special ops skills in the Mysterious Market or recover priceless art in a museum heist. Bring these epic stories to life in a hands-on, tactile experience.

But if you'd rather take part in the real American tradition of Black Friday shopping, the St. Johns Town Center has you covered.

Shoppers wait all year for Black Friday deals to arrive. In recent years, deals begin rolling out as early as several weeks before the actual Black Friday. Although it may be easier to shop online, there is something about the chaos, the rush of combing through clothing racks and enduring long check-out lines that shoppers can’t wait to experience each year.

Shoppers can look forward to deals at some of the newest stores that opened at the Town Center including the LEGO Store, Sur La Table and Fabletics.

Parking at the town center may always be a headache but, fear not there is a free shuttle service during Black Friday. You can park anywhere in the town center and not have to worry about walking the length of the mall.

We all know Black Friday shopping is notorious for being crazy and sometimes just down-right dangerous. The St. Johns Town Center provided useful safety tips to help people make the most of their shopping.

There are plenty of things you can do to make sure you, your family and your shopping bags are safe while shopping.

For example, don’t leave your shopping bags unattended in your car. If you do need to put them in the car, make sure they’re in the trunk and the car is locked.

Another great safety measure for those shopping with little kids is to prevent shopping burn out. Keep them happy with a tasty treat, and take shopping breaks.

The St. Johns Town Center will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m Thanksgiving Day.