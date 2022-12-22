Last-minute shopping plans? List of stores open on Christmas Day

There will be select stores that are open on Christmas Day this year.

TAMPA, Fla. — As we inch closer and closer to Christmas, people may be running around making sure they have enough presents or food for everyone.

But for those who decided to wait until the last minute, there will be select stores that are open on Christmas Day this year.

Here's a list of stores that will remain open on Dec. 25.

CVS

According to Good Housekeeping, most CVS locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. even though regular locations are open 24/7. Call ahead for pharmacy hours.

Starbucks

According to the company's website, store hours vary by location this holiday season. Customers are recommended to look up specific store hours using the Starbucks app or by using the store locator tool.

Walgreens

While most 24/7 locations will remain the same, select others will have reduced hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Good Housekeeping recommends people call ahead to confirm pharmacy hours.

Wawa

Most locations for the popular convenience store are open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

7-Eleven

Just like Wawa, most locations for the popular convenience store are open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Stores that are closed on Christmas Day include: