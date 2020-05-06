J.C. Penney’s Regency Square store on closure list

J.C. Penney at Jacksonville’s Regency Square mall is one of 154 stores across the country that the retailer proposes to close under bankruptcy protection.

Two weeks after announcing it would close nearly 30 percent of its stores as part of a restructuring under bankruptcy protection, J.C. Penney has identified the first 154 stores of more than 240 it intends to close by the end of 2020.

On that list is Jacksonville’s oldest J.C. Penney department store at Regency Square mall.

The store — one of the original tenants of the storied indoor mall — remains temporarily shuttered after closing earlier this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the mall’s website.

The announcement of the department store’s proposed closing is the latest blow to the suburban mall which opened in 1967 with department store anchors J.C. Penney, Furchgott’s, May-Cohen’s, Ivey’s and F.W. Woolworth Co.

More than a half-century later, J.C. Penney is the last of those iconic names in Jacksonville’s retail history still operating at the Arlington-area mall.

When J.C. Penney exits Regency Square, Dillard’s — which has been operating as a clearance center for more than a decade — will be the mall’s sole anchor store.

News of the pending closure comes months after another department store giant, Sears, closed its Orange Park Mall location, the last of Sears’ department stores in Jacksonville. Sears closed its stores at The Avenues in December 2019 and at Regency Square in 2016.

Founded in Wyoming in 1902, the department store chain with 846 stores is the largest company to file for bankruptcy protection so far during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company listed the first 154 locations to close in a bankruptcy court filing on Thursday.

Bankruptcy Judge David Jones is expected to hold a hearing on June 11 to consider the proposal. Assuming he signs off, going-out-of-business sales could begin immediately. They are expected to last 10 to 16 weeks.

Here’s the initial list of J.C. Penney stores that are permanently closing:

Alabama

Covington Mall in Andalusia

Regency Square in Florence

Jackson Square in Scottsboro

Spanish Fort Town Center in Spanish Fort

Arizona

Little Creek Center in Cottonwood

Christown Spectrum in Phoenix

El Con Shopping Center in Tucson

Arkansas

Independence Center in Batesville

Conway Towne Center in Conway

Mellor Park Mall in El Dorado

The Fashion Center in Harrison

California

Rancho Del Chino Shopping Center in Chino

JCPenney in Delano

San Luis Plaza in Los Banos

Woodland Plaza in Paso Robles

Inland Center in San Bernardino

West Valley Mall in Tracy

Countryside Plaza in Turlock

Yreka Junction Mall in Yreka

Colorado

Durango Mall in Durango

JCPenney in Fort Collins

Greeley Mall in Greeley

River Landing Shopping Center in Montrose

Connecticut

Torrington Commons in Torrington

Florida

Desoto Square Mall in Bradenton

Coralwood Shopping Center in Cape Coral

Gulf Coast Town Center in Fort Myers

Regency Square Mall in Jacksonville

Eagle Ridge Mall in Lake Wales

Santa Rosa Shopping Center in Mary Esther

Orlando Fashion Square in Orlando

Lakeshore Mall in Sebring

Westshore Plaza in Tampa

Georgia

Georgia Square in Athens

Northlake Mall in Atlanta

Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville

Lakeshore Mall in Gainesville

Mount Berry Mall in Rome

Statesboro Mall in Statesboro

Hatcher Point Mall in Waycross

Idaho

Lewiston Shopping Center in Lewiston

Bonner Mall in Ponderay

Illinois

Northfield Square in Bourbonnais

River Oaks Shopping Center in Calumet City

University Mall in Carbondale

Freeport Mall in Freeport

Times Square Mall in Mount Vernon

Indiana

Bedford Town Fair in Bedford

Concord Mall in Elkhart

NW Pavilion @ Michigan Road in Indianapolis

Kokomo Mall in Kokomo

River Point Mall in Madison

Muncie Mall in Muncie

Pilgrim Place Mall in Plymouth

Richmond Square in Richmond

Vincennes Plaza in Vincennes

Iowa

JCPenney in Carroll

Marshalltown Mall in Marshalltown

Kansas

Flint Hills Village in Emporia

Liberal Plaza in Liberal

Central Mall in Salina

Kentucky

Green River Plaza in Campbellsville

Danville Manor Shopping Center in Danville

Bradford Square in Hopkinsville

Market Square in Maysville

Middlesboro Mall in Middlesboro

Town Square Mall in Owensboro

Louisiana

Acadiana Mall in Lafayette

Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie

Regal Court Shopping Center in Shreveport

Maryland

Boulevard at Box Hill in Abingdon

Woodmore Towne Center in Lanham

Country Club Mall in La Vale

Michigan

Alpena Mall in Alpena

Cadillac Shopping Center in Cadillac

JCPenney in Petoskey

Minnesota

Riverdale Village in Coon Rapids

Eden Prairie Center in Eden Prairie

Grove Square Shopping Center in Maple Grove

Kandi Mall in Willmar

Mississippi

Sawmill Square Mall in Laurel

Starkville Crossing in Starkville

Missouri

Bolger Square in Independence

Kirksville Shopping Center in Kirksville

Montana

Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman

Nebraska

Conestoga Mall in Grand Island

New Hampshire

West Street Shopping Center in Keene

Mountain Valley Mall in North Conway

Lilac Mall in Rochester

Upper Valley Plaza in West Lebanon

New Mexico

White Sands Mall in Alamogordo

New York

Finger Lakes Mall in Auburn

Batavia City Centre in Batavia

Roseland Shopping Center in Canandaigua

Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford

Oswego Plaza in Oswego

Freedom Mall in Rome

Destiny USA in Syracuse

North Carolina

Henderson Square in Henderson

Biggs Park Shopping Center in Lumberton

Twin Rivers Mall in New Bern

North Hills Shopping Center in Raleigh

Richmond Plaza in Rockingham

Ohio

Chapel Hill Mall in Akron

Tri County Plaza in Akron

Carnation Mall in Alliance

Ashtabula Mall in Ashtabula

Governors Plaza in Cincinnati

Northtowne Mall in Defiance

Summit Square Shopping Center in East Liverpool

The Shoppes At Parma in Parma

Miami Valley Mall in Piqua

Oklahoma

Oakwood Mall in Enid

Tandy Town Shopping Center in McAlester

Town Center Plaza in Midwest City

Arrowhead Mall in Muskogee

Shawnee Mall in Shawnee

Tulsa Promenade in Tulsa

Oregon

Cascade Village in Bend

McMinnville Plaza in McMinnville

Garden Valley Mall in Roseburg

Salem Center in Salem

Pennsylvania

Clearview Mall in Butler

North Hanover Mall in Hanover

Beaver Valley Mall in Monaca

Monroeville Mall in Monroeville

Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills in Tarentum

South Carolina

Anderson Mall in Anderson

Cross Creek Mall in Beaufort

Magnolia Mall in Florence

Myrtle Beach Mall in Myrtle Beach

Prince of Orange Mall in Orangeburg

Rock Hill Galleria in Rock Hill

South Dakota

University Mall in Brookings

Tennessee

Bradley Square in Cleveland

Columbia Mall in Columbia

Dyersburg Mall in Dyersburg

Kingsport Town Center in Kingsport

Foothills Mall in Maryville

Three Star Mall in McMinnville

Texas

Timber Creek Crossing in Dallas

Crossroads Mall in Greenville

West Hills Mall in Huntsville

Music City Mall in Lewisville

Lufkin Shopping Center in Lufkin

Palestine Mall in Palestine

Mirabeau Square in Paris

Utah

Layton Hills Mall in Layton

Cache Valley Mall in Logan

Vermont

Bennington Square in Bennington

Berlin Mall in Berlin

Virginia

Danville Mall in Danville

Colonial Mall in Staunton

Wisconsin