Black Friday is right around the corner; what you can expect this year

The most popular days of the year for holiday shopping is near. The National Retail Federation predicts nearly 115 million people to shop on Black Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The most popular days of the year for holiday shopping are right around the corner. The National Retail Federation predicts nearly 115 million people to shop on Black Friday and nearly 64 million on Cyber Monday.

Adobe says AirPods, Squishmallows, and air fryers are the most popular products shoppers looked for during Veterans Day sales but the National Retail Federation says gift cards to restaurants are the most popular gift to buy this holiday season.

Legos, Barbie’s, video games, and makeup are also at the top of their lists.

If you’re wanting to buy big ticket items like a gaming console, TV, or appliance, you will most likely get a better deal in stores on Black Friday.

However, if you’re looking for clothes or computers, you might find a better deal on Monday.

Most stores have moved away from opening at midnight Friday and are opening early in the morning.

Here is when big retailers will open Black Friday this year.

Walmart opens at 6 a.m.

Target at 7 a.m.

Best Buy at 5 a.m.

Home Depot at 6 a.m.

Lowe's at 6 a.m.

Kohl's at 5 a.m.

Ulta at 6 a.m.

