GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Red Lobster is offering a new, limited-edition version of their Blood Mary and just in time for National Bloody Mary Day on Jan. 1.

The "Drink-a-tizer," which is a play on drink and appetizer, features a lobster claw, the restaurant's signature cheddar biscuit, and other Bloody Mary accouterments.

It will be available at locations through Feb. 2, 2020.

After hundreds of celebrations to ring in the New Year on Dec. 31, this Bloody Mary might be exactly what America needs to fend off a hangover.

While a Bloody Mary drink isn't scientifically-proven a hangover cure (spoiler: there really isn't one), folklore tells us the boozy brunch classic made with tomato juice, Tabasco sauce, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice and vodka may help alleviate some day-after drinking symptoms just a little.

According to Spoon University, tomato juice has a high concentration of lycopene and that helps to fight toxins in the liver. Worcestershire sauce is rich in vitamin B6, which helps to fight infection and aids in digestion. Another component of a Bloody Mary that may have hangover-expelling benefits is lemon juice, which can soothe the digestive tract and act as a natural laxative.

Check out this recipe from Delish on how to make your own Bloody Mary at home.

Bloody Mary

Ingredients

4 c. tomato juice

1 1/2 c. vodka

1/2 c. dill pickle juice

1/4 c. lemon juice

1 tbsp. prepared horseradish

1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 tsp. hot sauce

1/2 tsp. celery seeds

Freshly ground black pepper

Ice

Dill pickle spears, for garnish

Celery stalks, for garnish

Lemon wedges, for garnish

Olives, for garnish

Directions

In a large pitcher combine tomato juice, vodka, pickle juice, lemon juice, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, and celery seeds. Season with a couple grinds of black pepper. Fill glasses with ice and top with bloody mary mixture, a dill pickle, celery stalk, lemon wedge, and olives.

Truth be told, the best "cure" for a hangover is getting good hydration and a nap.

